BOYS’ TEAM

Mike Murphy – Scarborough golf

Scarborough’s golf team had no peer during the regular season and while the Red Storm eventually met their match in the postseason, it was a year to remember.

Yet again.

Scarborough is seemingly always on the short list of Class A title contenders and with that in mind, along with the results of the season just past, The Forecaster is naming Mike Murphy our Southern edition Coach of the Year, of a boys’ team.

Murphy, who was also honored in 2014, as well as named Winter Coach of the Year in 2009 for his work with Deering basketball, was a standout athlete in his own right, starring in basketball (while also playing baseball and running track) at Cheverus and later playing hoops at Merrimack College and at the University of Southern Maine.

He started coaching Scarborough golf in 1989, led the Red Storm to Class A state titles in 2014 and 2022 and this year, fielded a squad, featuring Marc Twombly, Erik Swenson, Keenan Buteau, Harrison Griffiths, Brett Kemper and Ryan Ravis, that impressed from start to finish.

Advertisement

Scarborough twice beat Falmouth by 7-6 scores and handled its other eight opponents with ease. The Red Storm came in second by six strokes to Falmouth at the league qualifier, then placed fourth (Falmouth was first) at states, finishing 13 shots behind the Navigators.

Murphy still coaches Deering girls’ basketball and has spent decades teaching at Scarborough Middle School.

Scarborough’s golf team will make another run at the top spot next year, something that will always be the case under the tutelage of Mike Murphy, our Southern edition boys’ team Fall Coach of the Year,

Prior winners:

• 2022 Ben Raymond (Cape Elizabeth soccer)

* 2021 Sean Green (Cape Elizabeth football)

* 2020 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

• 2019 Aaron Filieo (South Portland football)

• 2018 Jim Harmon (Scarborough cross country)

• 2017 Lance Johnson (Scarborough football)

• 2016 Lance Johnson (Scarborough football)

• 2015 Chris Whitney (Cape Elizabeth golf)

• 2014 Mike Murphy (Scarborough golf)

• 2013 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

• 2012 Derek Veilleux (Cape Elizabeth cross country)

• 2011 Steve Stinson (South Portland football)

• 2010 Lance Johnson (Scarborough football)

• 2009 Aaron Filieo (Cape Elizabeth football)

• 2008 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

• 2007 Steve Stinson (South Portland football)

• 2006 Aaron Filieo (Cape Elizabeth football)

• 2005 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

• 2004 Jim Harmon (Scarborough cross country)

• 2003 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

• 2002 Jack Flynn (Scarborough football)

• 2001 Jack Flynn (Scarborough football)

GIRLS’ TEAM

Advertisement

Tyler Pelletier – South Portland soccer

South Portland’s girls’ soccer team won just six games total in 2021 and 2022. The Red Riots won eight this season, including a playoff game, and it appears the future is even brighter.

While a strong young core of players gets the lion’s share of credit, kudos also have to go to second-year coach Tyler Pelletier, who has made a major impact.

In light of South Portland’s turnaround, The Forecaster is naming Tyler Pelletier our Southern edition Fall Coach of the Year, of a girls’ team.

Pelletier played at the University of Maine-Machias and previously coached the Mt. Ararat boys and the Seacoast premier squad. He inherited a Red Riots squad in 2022 which had won just twice the year before and doubled their victory total. This season, he was able to double to number of wins again.

South Portland gained confidence with an early draw against perennial contender Cheverus and was 3-1-1 after five games. After dropping to 3-3-2 after the schedule got tougher, the Red Riots closed the regular season on a 4-2 run to earn the No. 8 seed for the Class A South playoffs.

South Portland then blanked Noble, 3-0, in the preliminary round for its first playoff win in seven seasons before being blanked by eventual champion Scarborough, 5-0, in the quarterfinals. Despite the setback, it was a memorable campaign.

Advertisement

One to build on.

“It’s all on (the girls),” said Pelletier. “They really came together and played for each other. We have a lot of youth and I can’t say enough about our seniors and how they led us. Our future is bright. We have a lot coming back and coming up. This was a step forward and we’ll keep going.”

Good things will continue to happen in South Portland with Tyler Pelletier, our Southern edition Fall girls’ team Coach of the Year, leading the way.

Prior winners:

• 2022 Mike Farley (Scarborough soccer)

* 2021 Maura Bisogni (Cape Elizabeth field hockey)

* 2020 Kerry Mariello (Scarborough field hockey)

• 2019 Mike Farley (Scarborough soccer)

• 2018 Graham Forsyth (Cape Elizabeth soccer)

• 2017 Sarah Boeckel (Cape Elizabeth volleyball)

• 2016 Maura Bisogni (Cape Elizabeth field hockey)

• 2015 Jon Roberts (Scarborough volleyball)

• 2014 Sarah Boeckel (Cape Elizabeth volleyball)

• 2013 Craig Fannan (Cape Elizabeth soccer)

• 2012 Mike Farley (Scarborough soccer)

• 2011 Jon Roberts (Scarborough volleyball)

• 2010 Mike Farley (Scarborough soccer)

• 2009 Kerry Mariello (Scarborough field hockey)

• 2008 Ron Kelly (Scarborough cross country)

• 2007 Kerry Mariello (Scarborough field hockey)

• 2006 Jody King (Scarborough volleyball)

• 2005 Mary Ann Doss (Cape Elizabeth cross country)

• 2004 Kerry Mariello (Scarborough field hockey)

• 2003 Mary Ann Doss (Cape Elizabeth cross country)

• 2002 Maureen Curran (South Portland field hockey)

• 2001 Erin McLaughlin (Scarborough field hockey)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. For game updates and links to game stories, follow him on Threads: @foresports2023

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: