Cheverus senior Lily Johnson, right, shows off her spoils Sunday after being named the winner of the Miss Maine Field Hockey award, given to the state’s top senior player. Johnson, joined by her sister, junior Lucy Johnson, the prohibitive favorite to win in 2024, became the first Cheverus player to win the award, beating out Skowhegan’s Layla Conway and Laney LeBlanc. Lily Johnson scored 12 goals and had 15 assists this past season, helping the Stags win their second Class A state championship in three years. Johnson, who will play next year at Boston University, finished her high school career with 52 goals and 45 assists.

“This is just icing on the cake,” Johnson said. “It’s a great way to end off my high school career.”

“There’s nobody better than Lily,” Stags coach Theresa Arsenault said. “She’s so humble. She’s not super-flashy when she plays, but she literally orchestrates everything on the field. I’m super-happy for her and all of her hard work and that it’s not just me recognizing how great she is, but that across the state of Maine, they were able to recognize that as well.”

Press Herald staff writer Drew Bonifant contributed to this story.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: