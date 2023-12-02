ANNIE VINNAKOTA, Senior – Volleyball

• WMC All-Star, first-team

* WMC All-Academic

* Captain

We’re in the midst of the golden age of Yarmouth volleyball and nobody has been a bigger part of it than Vinnakota, who was always at her finest when the matches mattered the most.

Vinnakota missed out on her freshman season due to the pandemic, but stepped right in as a sophomore, producing 87 kills and 53 digs and coming up huge in a palpitating five-set state match victory over Cape Elizabeth. As a junior, Vinnakota was a first-team league all-star, had 120 kills and paced the Clippers to another championship.

This fall, Vinnakota was Yarmouth’s lone returning starter and after longtime coach Jim Senecal stepped down and was replaced by Erin Quirk, Vinnakota had to play an even bigger role on the floor, not just as a hitter, but as a de facto coach, and she excelled.

Vinnakota had 139 kills, 138 digs, eight blocks and served at a 96 percent rate with 32 aces. The Clippers started slowly, winning just two of their first five matches, but they eventually caught fire and closed by winning 12 in a row.

Vinnakota had eight kills in a season-opening win over Gardiner, produced a dozen service points and eight kills in a season-turning victory over Class A powerhouse Scarborough and tallied 10 kills in a win over Wells.

Vinnakota was then spectacular in the tournament, finishing with 12 kills and four service points in a quarterfinal round victory over Falmouth, then making big plays time and again in a narrow semifinal round win over Messalonskee and a state game match victory over Washington Academy to give Yarmouth its fifth consecutive crown.

“All of us in the program, we have not experienced losing a state championship and I see no reason to start doing that this year,” Vinnakota said.

Annie Vinnakota, Yarmouth’s Fall Athlete of the Year, will be remembered as one of the program’s best players and leaders. A true champion in every sense of the word.

Coach Erin Quirk’s comment: “Annie is a very passionate player. She is eager to better herself and her teammates every day. She is a smart hitter who can find the gaps in the defense on the opposing side. On top of being one of our strongest hitters, she is also an aggressive defender. Having her in all-six rotation allowed us to use her as a hitter in the back row as well. Her knowledge of the game exceeds her position on the court, which helps her be a great leader to the team. Off the court, Annie is a very bright and spectacular person. She is a great role model to the younger kids in our program and will most definitely be missed next year.”

Prior winners:

• 2022 Ava Feeley (soccer)

* 2021 Sophie Dickson (volleyball)

* 2020 Parker Harnett (soccer)

• 2019 Maggie Murray (volleyball)

• 2018 Dominique Moran (volleyball)

• 2017 Sara D’Appolonia (soccer)

• 2016 Cory Langenbach (soccer)

• 2015 Tori Messina (field hockey)

• 2014 Kallie Hutchinson (field hockey)

• 2013 Grace Mallett (volleyball)

• 2012 Monica Austin (golf)

• 2011 Suzanne Driscoll (volleyball)

• 2010 Natalie Salmon (soccer)

• 2009 Kate Darrell (volleyball)

• 2008 Mariah Martin (field hockey)

• 2007 Anna Makaretz (cross country)

• 2006 Nicole Simmonds (soccer)

• 2005 Shannon Gildart (soccer)

• 2004 Melissa Moylan (soccer)

• 2003 Stephanie Whittaker (soccer)

• 2002 Karen Thorp (cross country)

• 2001 Danielle McGee (field hockey)

MICHAEL MCGONAGLE, Senior – Football

• Eight-man, South region all-star, first-team, offense

* Eight-man, South region all-star, first-team, defense

* Eight-man, South region Offensive Player of the Year

Simply put, McGonagle was an unstoppable force for the Clippers, putting up otherworldly statistics and making opposing defenders wish they were anywhere other than trying to tackle him.

McGonagle missed out on his freshman season due to COVID. After playing as a sophomore, he broke out as a junior, rushing for a mind-boggling 2,550 yards and 22 touchdowns, including the decisive TD in a palpitating state final victory over Waterville.

This fall, with everyone knowing they had to stop him, McGonagle was just as prolific, gaining 2,543 yards, 10 yards per carry (basically a first down every time he touched the ball), with 32 touchdowns. He also had five sacks, 42 tackles and 14 tackles for a loss on defense.

Advertisement

Highlights included 235 yards and three TDs in a season-opening win over Mt. Ararat, five rushing touchdowns in a victory over Spruce Mountain, 310 yards and four TDs in a win over Lake Region, 329 yards and five scores in a victory over Gray-New Gloucester, a record 503 yards and four more touchdowns in a win over Mountain Valley and 472 yards and six scores in a regular season-ending victory over Brunswick.

The top-ranked Clippers were shocked by Brunswick in the semifinals, but McGonagle bowed out with 284 yards and five touchdowns.

McGonagle is also a force on the lacrosse field for Yarmouth.

Michael McGonagle, Yarmouth’s Fall Athlete of the Year, put up numbers that won’t likely be matched for a long time. If ever. He was a one-man wrecking crew and led the Clippers to great things.

Coach Jim Hartman’s comment: “Mike had a great career with back-to-back 2,500-yard seasons. What makes Mike special is his determination, work ethic, competitiveness, speed and power. He has a gear unlike any other back I have ever coached. He hits the hole at full speed and his vision is excellent. Mike was also a big back at 6-feet and 200-plus pounds. He’s the man.”

Prior winners:

• 2022 Spencer LaBrecque (football)

* 2021 Steve Fulton (soccer)

* 2020 Evan Van Lonkhuyzen (soccer)

• 2019 Liam Ireland (soccer)

• 2018 Eric LaBrie (soccer)

• 2017 Luke Groothoff (soccer)

• 2016 Luke Laverdiere (cross country)

• 2015 Jack Snyder (football)

• 2014 Adam LaBrie (soccer)

• 2013 Chandler Smith (soccer)

• 2012 Red DeSmith (golf)

• 2011 Chris Knaub (soccer)

• 2010 Luke Pierce (soccer)

• 2009 Eric Estabrook (football)

• 2008 Johnny Murphy (soccer)

• 2007 Johnny Murphy (soccer)

• 2006 Cody Lapointe (soccer)

• 2005 Tim Murphy (soccer)

• 2004 Justin Morrill (soccer)

• 2003 Pat Gildart (soccer)

• 2002 Greg Abbot (soccer)

• 2001 Eoin Lynch (soccer)

