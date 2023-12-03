Bradly Nadeau recorded his first college hat trick as Maine skated to a 7-3 win over UConn in a Hockey East game Sunday in Orono.

Nadeau also assisted on a goal by Lynden Breen that started a four-goal outburst for the Black Bears (8-3-1, 5-2-1 Hockey East) in the second period, after UConn (7-9-1, 4-6) took a 1-0 lead in the first period. Josh Nadeau assisted on all three goals by his brother, one game after notching his own hat trick against New Hampshire.

Brandon Chabrier chipped in with a goal and three assists, and Nolan Renwick and Brandon Holt each had a goal and an assist for Maine, which improved to 5-0-1 at Alfond Arena.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMAINE 60, BROWN 49: Jaden Clayton scored 15 points and the Black Bears (6-4) earned their second straight win, beating the Bears (2-8) in Orono.

Peter Filipovity added 13 points and Quion Burns had 11. Kellen Tynes contributed 10 points and eight assists.

BOWDOIN 66, CARNEGIE MELLON 62: Alex Hapern scored 13 points and dished out five assists as the Polar Bears (4-5) beat the Tartans (7-2) in the UAA Challenge in Middlebury, Vermont.

Ben Chilson scored 12 points and Michael Simonds 10 for Bowdoin.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 77, DUKE 61: Kamilla Cardoso had 15 points and 14 rebounds to help the Gamecocks (7-0) beat the Blue Devils (5-3) in Durham, North Carolina.

Cardoso, who got her fifth double-double of the season, was one of five players to score in double figures for the Gamecocks. Chloe Kitts added 14 points and eight rebounds, Te-Hina Paopao scored 12 points, Bree Hall had 13, and Raven Johnson chipped in 11.

(2) UCLA 81, ARKANSAS 66: Lauren Betts scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures for the Bruins (7-0) in a victory over the Razorbacks (7-2) in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

GONZAGA 96, (3) STANFORD 78: Brynna Maxwell scored a season-high 27 points, Yvonne Ejim added 25 points and 12 rebounds, and the Bulldogs (8-2) handed Stanford its worst loss in nearly four years, beating the Cardinal (8-1) in Spokane, Washington.

The Bulldogs won their 24th straight home game and beat the Cardinal for only the third time in 16 games. Gonzaga last beat Stanford in 2018 in what’s become an almost yearly matchup between the private West Coast schools.

(5) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 79, ILLINOIS STATE 61: Aziaha James scored 16 points and River Baldwin scored 10 of her 14 points in the first nine minutes as the Wolfpack (9-0) kept their undefeated season rolling by beating the Redbirds (6-2) in Raleigh, North Carolina.

(10) TEXAS 80, (11) UCONN 68: Rori Harmon scored points 27 and had 13 assists, and the Longhorns (9-0) earned the program’s first ever win over visiting UConn (4-3), sending the struggling Huskies to their third loss of the early season.

(17) INDIANA 72, STETSON 34: Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham scored 17 points and Yarden Garzon added 14 to spark the Hoosiers (7-1) to a win over the Hatters (2-7) in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Hoosiers held the Hatters to just 12-of-62 shooting (19.4%) from the field, including just 3 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc. They held a decisive 46-36 advantage on the boards. The Hatters managed to reach double-digit scoring (11) in the second quarter and were held to just five points in the fourth.

