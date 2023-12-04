KENNEBUNKPORT — In Dock Square last Friday evening I found myself transported to the set of a holiday rom-com. Lights, wreathes, and no shortage of Santa hats.

It was my first Christmas Prelude, and I had been told by my editor that the 42-year-running, 11-day-long celebration was a big deal. But I didn’t quite believe the scale and seriousness of the Kennebunkport tradition until I saw it with my own eyes.

Many readers of the Kennebunk Post need no introduction to Prelude. But for the uninitiated, it’s a pre-Christmas extravaganza that includes everything from a hat parade, wine tastings, gingerbread-house making, a fireworks display, to breakfast with Mrs. Claus and the Elves at the Nonantum Resort — and of course lots of holiday cheer. Former president, the late George H.W. Bush, Kennebunkport’s most famous seasonal resident, reportedly loved Prelude. His passing coincided with the first weekend of Prelude in 2018, and he was honored that year at the same tree lighting ceremony I currently found myself at.

The person at the helm of this impressive feat of programming is Ashley Padget, the president of the Kennebunkport Business Association. She is also the general manager of Alisson’s Restaurant, which is itself a Kennebunkport institution. The restaurant is almost exactly eight years older than Prelude, and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary on Nov. 13.

At about 5:20 p.m. – 40 minutes to tree lighting – I stood in front of Alisson’s, scanning the crowd for someone to talk to. Luckily for me, many Prelude-goers were more than happy to oblige.

Perri Bolds of Kennebunk told me she moved to the area a year and a half ago from Massachusetts and wants to make Prelude a yearly tradition for her family.

Advertisement

“I moved up here and everyone was like ‘Prelude! Prelude!’,” said Bolds, who was there with her baby and nephew.

If she was childless, she told me, she’d be attending the Dec. 7 karaoke event. Instead, she and her nephew were planning to see Mrs. Claus and the reindeer the next morning at Kennebunk Outfitters, and possibly watch Santa arrive by lobster boat at the Nonantum Resort on Dec. 3.

Near Alisson’s, people milled in and out of the retail shops lining the square. In Macushla, a shop that sells knitwear and scarves and other goods from Ireland, I introduced myself to Kennebunkport resident Mary Hawco, who was working at the counter.

How does Prelude help store business, I wanted to know.

“It gets everybody in the spirit,” she said. For one, “they can help themselves to some cookies.” (The store had set cookies out for patrons). “And there’s always a little Christmas ribbon on their package when they leave, just to put everyone in the holiday spirit.”

She said her favorite activity besides the tree lighting, is caroling at the Franciscan Monastery.

Advertisement

Back outside, I realized I would get a much better picture of the illuminated tree from higher ground. So I dispatched to Maine-ly Drizzle, a gourmet olive oil and vinegar store that has a second floor balcony. Unfortunately, others had the same idea. I stood elbow to elbow with more than a dozen people, some tourists from outside of Maine, ready to snap a good photo.

I struck up a conversation with Rene Mayorga Jr., who was in town from Long Island, New York. He said he planned a trip to Maine specifically to come for Prelude. “I’m big into Christmas,” he said.

The Kennebunk High School Chamber Choir kept the good vibes going, singing classic holiday tunes until Town Manager Laurie Smith took the mic at just before 6 p.m. to address the crowd.

“Many throughout the state of Maine have tried to copy us,” said Smith, likely referencing other tree lighting events that happen during this time of year. “But this is the original, as they say — the O.G.”

The crowd cheered.

Smith took a moment to remember those tragically lost in the Lewiston shooting on Oct. 25, during which 18 people were slain and others injured, and gave a shout out to the many people and sponsors who helped Prelude come together. She also thanked the family that had donated the tree. “The tree before you tonight is a spruce and it has the most lights we have ever put on a tree, 30,000 lights,” she added.

And then it was time for us in the crowd to count down from 42 (the years of Prelude) to zero. That’s tradition, said someone standing to my immediate right. “42, 41, 40,” we chanted together. When, at last, we reached zero, the tree lights sprung to life.

With the ceremony complete, some revelers stayed to take pictures while others dispersed. Before I left, I took my time walking around Kennebunkport to soak up the atmosphere and look at all the decorations. As I made my way across the Mathew J. Lanigan Bridge, I noticed a little extra pep in my step — perhaps from all that Christmas spirit?

Christmas Prelude runs through Dec. 10. You can find a full list of events at https://christmasprelude.com/events/.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: