LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Oregon’s Bo Nix, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.

The Heisman has been given to the nation’s most outstanding college football player since 1935. This year’s winner will be announced Saturday in New York. The top four vote-getters determined by more than 870 voters, which include members of the media and former Heisman winners, are selected as finalists.

With Nix and Penix Jr., the Pac-12 has two Heisman finalists for the first time since 2010 when Stanford’s Andrew Luck was the runner-up to Auburn’s Cam Newton and Oregon running back LaMichael James finished third in the voting.

The Pac-12 is in its final season with its current membership before 10 schools depart, including Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten.

TRANSFER PORTAL: Ohio State’s Kyle McCord and Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel led a parade of quarterbacks into the transfer portal Monday, the first day of a 30-day window football players can put their names out in search of another opportunity.

Oregon State’s Aidan Chiles, Boise State’s Taylen Green, Arizona State’s Drew Pyne, Baylor’s Blake Shapen and Utah’s Bryson Barnes along with Georgia backup Brock Vandagriff were among other quarterbacks who entered the portal.

McCord beat out Devin Brown for the starter’s job in the preseason and threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions. Two of the interceptions came in the 30-24 loss to Michigan on Nov. 25.

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day was non-committal Sunday when asked if the junior quarterback would play in the Buckeyes’ game against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma from UCF and helped the Sooners regain their footing after Coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams left for USC two years ago.

USC: Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams will not play for Southern California in the Holiday Bowl, fueling the expectation he will enter the upcoming NFL draft.

Williams won’t be in the lineup when the Trojans (7-5) face Louisville in their bowl game in San Diego on Dec. 27, USC Coach Lincoln Riley said Monday. Williams has been widely expected to enter the draft all year, and he is a strong candidate to be selected No. 1 overall after two impressive seasons at USC.

SEC AWARDS: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is the unanimous pick as Associated Press Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year, while Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson is defensive player of the year.

HOUSTON: Willie Fritz got his first head coaching job at Blinn Junior College in 1993.

After 31 years moving up the ranks of college coaching – and winning at every stop – the 63-year-old was introduced as Houston’s new coach, giving him his first job at a Power 5 school.

UTEP: The school hired Coach Scotty Walden away from Austin Peay, hoping the 34-year-old Texan’s return to his home state can revive the Miners’ moribund program.

Walden led Austin Peay to the FCS team’s first undefeated conference record this season with a 9-3 overall record and a 6-0 mark in the United Athletic Conference. The Governors were No. 10 in the NCAA’s FCS coaches poll but lost to Chattanooga 24-21 in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

