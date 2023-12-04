University of Maine guard Anne Simon was named the America East women’s basketball Player of the Week for the third time this season on Monday.

Simon averaged 30.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 steals as in two games for the Black Bears.

She scored a career-high 34 points, including 25 in the first half, in Maine’s 67-59 loss to Indiana on Thursday, at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. She also had 11 rebounds against the Hoosiers, the No. 16 team in the latest AP Top 25 poll, who feature Gorham native Mackenzie Holmes.

In the Black Bears’ 74-62 win over Fordham on Saturday, Simon scored 27 points, including four 3-pointers.

She won the honor the first two weeks of the season and teammate Adrianna Smith won it in the third week of the season.

AP POLL: UConn dropped to 17th in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll Monday, its worst ranking in 30 years.

The drop ended a 357-week stretch of being ranked in the top 15, which was the second longest in the history of the poll that dates to 1977 (Tennessee, 428 consecutive appearances). Geno Auriemma’s team has struggled so far this season because of injuries.

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 choice in voting by 35 members of a national media panel. The Gamecocks swept a pair of games over North Carolina and Duke last week. UCLA, N.C. State, Iowa and Texas rounded out the first five in the poll. The Longhorns jumped up five spots in the poll after beating then-No. 11 UConn.

Indiana, with Gorham natove Mackenzie Holmes, rose one spot to 16th.

MEN’S HOCKEY

UMAINE: Brothers Bradly and Josh Nadeau were named co-Hockey East Players of the Week, while sophomore Brandon Chabrier was named the conference’s Defender of the Week.

Bradly Nadeau had seven points (three goals, four assists) and Josh had six points (three goals, three assists) as Maine went 2-0 over the weekend. Josh recorded a hat trick in Maine’s 5-2 win over New Hampshire on Friday and Bradly got his own hat trick in a 7-3 win over UConn on Sunday.

Chabrier had five points in the two wins.

The Black Bears moved up to No. 8 in the latest USCHO.com Top 20 poll. Maine returns to action at Union College on Wednesday, the hosts Bentley University on Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

AP POLL: Arizona rose to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the first time in nearly nine years, making Tommy Lloyd’s squad the third team to hold the top spot this season. Last week’s No. 1 team, Purdue, slid after an overtime loss at Northwestern.

Arizona claimed 59 of 63 first-place votes to move up one spot, putting the Wildcats comfortably ahead of preseason No. 1 Kansas. The Jayhawks rose three spots to No. 2 with a win against last season’s NCAA champion, Connecticut.

Arizona hasn’t been No. 1 in the AP Top 25 since an eight-week stint that ended in January 2014 under former coach Sean Miller. Lloyd is in his third season after a long run as an assistant at Gonzaga, and his first two teams each spent multiple weeks inside the top five.

Houston rose three spots to No. 3, while the Boilermakers fell to fourth after the Northwestern loss. UConn slid only one spot to No. 5 after the loss at Kansas, followed by Baylor.

