A Lisbon man is facing several charges after fleeing from police and leading them on chase through two midcoast towns Monday night.

Thomas Coffill, 51, of Lisbon, a suspect in a domestic assault, fled when an officer tried to pull his vehicle over, the Brunswick Police Department told News Center Maine. Coffill was driving the alleged victim’s car.

Brunswick police said that Coffill drove into Topsham and nearly struck several cruisers and civilian vehicles. Topsham police deployed a spike mat, which disabled his vehicle in a parking lot at Circle K gas station in Topsham.

In the parking lot, Coffill rammed a police cruiser with his vehicle and refused to submit to arrest. Police told News Center Maine that he became combative during his arrest.

Police said he is facing several charges that include eluding an officer, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, theft and refusing to submit to arrest.

