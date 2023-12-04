A Portland man was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the death of 61-year-old Clarence James Pearson of Westbrook.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Monday night that Portland police arrested 36-year-old Deng Malual around 2:30 p.m. on Portland Street, which is located off Forest Avenue in the city’s Bayside neighborhood.

Malual was taken into custody without incident and brought to the Cumberland County Jail. A date and time for his initial court appearance have not yet been scheduled.

Pearson was found dead at an apartment at 79 Mechanic St. in Westbrook after a 911 call around 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 28. Investigators determined the death was suspicious. An autopsy conducted the next day by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner concluded the death was a homicide and confirmed the victim was Pearson.

His cause of death has not been released.

Christina Hill told the Press Herald last week that she met Pearson 12 years ago through her brother. She didn’t understand why anyone would want to hurt him. She said Pearson was always there for her family when they needed help.

Hill said Pearson was addicted to alcohol and drugs and she fears that substance use was related to his slaying. She said he was also recently struggling with depression and memory loss and was frustrated about his rising rent.

Westbrook police, Portland police and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation that led to Malual’s arrest, Moss said.

The mass shootings in Lewiston made October Maine’s deadliest month ever. But even as the state has begun to move past the initial shock of the massacre, a surge of unrelated homicides and other deaths has left police stretched thin and marked November as one of the most violent months in Maine history.

