Police are investigating a suspicious death in Westbrook they believe occurred early Tuesday morning.

Westbrook police received a 911 call asking for help at an apartment at 79 Mechanic Street at about 1:38 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to state police spokesperson Shannon Moss. Responding officers found a dead man in the apartment and deemed the death suspicious.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy Wednesday, while police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

This story will be updated.

