WILTON — State officials and Wilton police destroyed $1 million in illegally cultivated cannabis Tuesday, according to a news release.

Maine Office of Cannabis Policy investigators and Wilton police were conducting a routine inspection of a licensed building on Weld Road when they were given information leading to the discovery of a second building on the property, Police Chief Ethan Kyes said in the release.

The owner of the property escorted investigators into the second building where they discovered around “1,211 illegally cultivated live marijuana plants and approximately 200 pounds of illegally cultivated dried marijuana,” valued at approximately $1 million.

The illegally cultivated marijuana was destroyed as contraband, Kyes said.

The owner of the property does not have connection to either operation, officials said. The identity of the person or people responsible for the unlicensed facility and its operation is still under investigation.

Wilton’s code enforcement, fire and public works departments assisted Wilton Police Department and state investigators.

