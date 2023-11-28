One of two suspects in an armed South Portland home invasion was arrested Tuesday morning in Old Orchard Beach.

Tyrone A. Brown, 41, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested by members of the Southern Maine Regional Special Response Team, a group trained to respond to high risk tactical situations, at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at an address on Evergreen Avenue in Old Orchard Beach, according to a release from the South Portland police. There was no struggle and no one was hurt.

Brown was transported to the Cumberland County Jail, where he was being held on $25,000 cash bail Tuesday night, and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning. He has been charged with robbery class A, burglary class A, aggravated reckless conduct class B, aggravated assault class B, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person class C.

Brown is a suspect in an armed robbery and home invasion on the night of Thanksgiving Eve at 114 Sawyer St. in South Portland.

South Portland police responded to the home around 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. Two suspects, one with a firearm, had entered the home and demanded money, according to the victim. No one was injured.

The victim escaped and called for help. Both suspects fled the scene on foot, and the second suspect is still at large.

South Portland police detectives identified the armed suspect and an arrest warrant and search warrant were obtained Monday evening. South Portland police said they hope to identify the second suspect soon. Anyone with information about the home invasion is being asked to contact Detective Jon Stearns at 874-8575, ext. 7212, or Detective Lt. Chris Todd 874-8575, ext. 7448, or leave an anonymous tip at 207-347-4100.

