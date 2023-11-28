Two people who were found dead inside a residence in Searsmont on Monday were identified by police as domestic partners who had recently broken up.

According to information provided Tuesday by Maine State Police, investigators believe Lance Lucas, 50, shot and killed Amy Nickerson, also 50, and then took his own life. Autopsies confirmed that the cause of death for both were gunshot wounds.

Police have released no additional information, including who discovered the bodies. Investigators are still looking into the circumstances and the events that led to Monday’s deaths.

Searsmont is a small town in Waldo County west of Belfast.

