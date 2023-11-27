The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the deaths of two adults whose bodies were discovered Monday afternoon in a home on Borough Road in Searsmont.

There is no risk to the public, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, in a release.

The individuals were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Moss said that no further information will be released Monday evening.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: