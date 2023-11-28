More than 37% of eligible Maine voters cast ballots in the Nov. 7 elections, the Secretary of State’s office announced Tuesday.

A total of 410,040 ballots were cast on or before election day, which is 37.2% of the state’s voting age population of 1.1 million.

That is slightly less than the 38% turnout during a similar election in 2021.

The fall ballot did not include any races for statewide or national offices, which typically draw more voters to the polls. Nearly 62% of of voting age citizens cast ballots in November 2022, when the governor’s office and Legislature were up for grabs.

This year, voters weighed in on eight state referendum questions. They turned down efforts to establish publicly owned electricity company, while supporting prohibition on foreign government influenced entities from spending money on state and local referendum campaigns.

Local races and ballot questions also drew voters to the polls. Mayoral contests in Portland, Lewiston, Biddeford and other communities helped drive turnouts in those cities and towns.

