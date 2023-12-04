Tab Benoit and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

8 p.m. Thursday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $35. auramaine.com

Blues guitarist and singer Tab Benoit is sliding into Portland for a show, and he’s bringing the legendary Dirty Dozen Brass Band with him for what will be an electrifying night of music. Benoit’s debut album, “Nice and Warm,” was released in 1992, and 17 studio and live ones have followed. New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band has been at it since 1977 and won a Grammy earlier this year for Best Americana Roots Performance with Aaron Neville for the collaboration “Stompin’ Ground.”

A Very Slambovian Christmas: Yo Ho Ho Merry Christmas

7:30 p.m. Friday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $27 in advance, $30 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams presents an evening of Christmas songs played with the band’s unique twist of rock, Americana and other genres. The band is known for wild live shows and the holiday one often includes a music-backed reading of “The Night Before Christmas.” Expect to feel some holiday spirit from an unusual band that turns traditional tunes upside down and inside out.

Lúnasa

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $30 in advance, $35 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com

For an evening of traditional and contemporary Irish music that will shine extra bright with plenty of Christmas tunes, make your way to Boothbay Harbor to see Lúnasa. The band formed in the mid-’90s and took its name form an ancient Celtic harvest festival. Lúnasa has performed in 36 countries and has collaborated with the likes of Natalie Merchant and Mary Chapin Carpenter. The lineup is Trevor Hutchinson on bass, piper Cillian Vallely, Kevin Crawford on flute, fiddlers Sean Smyth and Colin Farrell, accordionist Alan Kelly and guitarist Ed Boyd.

