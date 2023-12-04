On Nov. 29, 2023, Carol M. Laflamme, of Old Orchard Beach, passed peacefully into heaven at SMHC in Biddeford while surrounded by loving family members.

She was born on Nov. 1, 1947, in Forth Kent, Maine.

Carol lived most of her life in Biddeford. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph LaFlamme; her parents Alcide and Isabelle Nadeau; and a sister Jeannine Burkhard. Carol leaves behind sisters Rolande Gervais of FL, Louise Letendre of Biddeford, Rita Crowley of Gorham, Theresa St. Louis of Old Orchard Beach; brothers Paul Nadeau of SC., Roland Nadeau of Biddeford; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

At a young age, Carol faced a major medical issue but her faith in God and her unrelenting positive life outlook carried her through. She continued her education, graduating from Biddeford High School and attended Gray’s School of Business in Portland. This paved the way for clerical positions with various local businesses. She had a passion to care for people, and in subsequent years, was employed as a CNA in local nursing facilities until her retirement.

Carol and her husband Joe (Flamme) enjoyed a simple life with family and friends. While in retirement they loved the warm winters in St. Petersburg, Florida, with their Canadien friends.

Carol will be remembered for her generosity and big heart for everyone in her life and will be missed by everyone who loved her.

Arrangements are managed by Hope Memorial Chapel and per Carol’s wishes there will be no visitation. Burial will be private at later date.

