SACO – With the election of Ward 6 Councilor Jodi MacPhail as Saco’s next mayor, the city anticipates a vacancy in the Ward 6 Council seat, which MacPhail held until she and other newly elected officials wre sworn into office at the Saco Dec. 4 inauguration. Following the Charter-prescribed process, the Saco City Council is now accepting letters of interest from Ward 6 residents who wish to serve on the City Council for the remainder of Councilor MacPhail’s term, expiring Dec. 2, 2024.

Interested candidates must submit a letter of interest to City Clerk Michele Hughes, at mhughes@sacomaine.org or at the City Clerk’s Office at Saco City Hall, 300 Main St., by 4 p.m. on Dec. 19. The submissions from interested candidates will be reviewed and discussed publicly during the City Council meeting on Jan. 8.

To learn more about the responsibilities of a city councilor or to view the ward map, visit sacomaine.org/citycouncil.

