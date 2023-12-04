The season’s first snowstorm dumped at least a half-foot of snow across the central Maine region Sunday night into Monday, leading to school and government office closures and thousands of power outages.

By 8:45 a.m. Monday, Central Maine Power was reporting more than 9,500 Kennebec County customers without power, with Augusta, Chelsea, China, Pittston, Vassalboro and West Gardiner hit the hardest.

In northern Lincoln County, more than 1,500 people were without power, with nearly 1,000 of those in Whitefield.

Public works and emergency responders were called out to reports of trees down and blocking roads, many with no power lines involved.

Meanwhile, public schools across the region canceled classes for the day, giving students the first snow day of the season from Richmond to Skowhegan.

Snowfall totals across the region ranged from 5 to 11 inches, depending on the community, according to Sarah Jamison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray. She said 5 inches was recorded in Farmingdale; 6 inches in Augusta; 8 inches in Manchester and Readfield; and 11 inches in Farmington, where totals edged higher in the mountains.

“We’re not looking at more than an inch or two from what we’re reporting now,” Jamison said shortly before 9 a.m. “Generally, we’re looking at heavy, wet, dense snow, with some areas experiencing power outages. We’re in early December; ’tis the season.”

Across central Maine, slick conditions led to reports of crashes and cars off the road in Gardiner, Monmouth, Dresden and on the interstates.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: