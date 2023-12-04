We are in the middle of the first big snowstorm of the winter season. While the storm will weaken and wind down late Monday morning, lingering snow showers can be expected Monday afternoon and through Monday night too.

A lot of the coastline was spared from heavy accumulations, but it will be a little slushy out there. Inland towns were pasted Sunday night with heavy, wet snow. Roads are way more difficult to navigate and there are numerous school delays and cancellations.

Heavy and steady bands of snow will weaken and fall apart later Monday morning, but many will still get a few more inches before it completely winds down.

