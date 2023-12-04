We are in the middle of the first big snowstorm of the winter season. While the storm will weaken and wind down late Monday morning, lingering snow showers can be expected Monday afternoon and through Monday night too.
A lot of the coastline was spared from heavy accumulations, but it will be a little slushy out there. Inland towns were pasted Sunday night with heavy, wet snow. Roads are way more difficult to navigate and there are numerous school delays and cancellations.
Heavy and steady bands of snow will weaken and fall apart later Monday morning, but many will still get a few more inches before it completely winds down.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.