CAPE ELIZABETH — Classical Uprising, a Portland-based music nonprofit, is set to deliver three holiday concerts on Saturday, Dec. 9, at Saint Alban’s Church located at 885 Shore Road in Cape Elizabeth. The concert times are 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

The concert, titled “a gift to the community, a rare moment of love and light” is an hour-long program, featuring performances by Oratorio Chorale, the symphonic choir, and Horizon Voices, the youth choirs.

Concert-goers can expect a mix of choir performances, instrumental interludes, and sing-along carols, where the audience is encouraged to participate.

“The concert is designed to keep audiences of all ages entertained and fill them with the holiday spirit – there is a mix of performances by the two choirs, instrumental interludes, and sing-along carols where the audience is encouraged to join in,” said Emily Southard, managing director of Classical Uprising.

Children will be provided with activity packets, and everyone is invited to enjoy a post-concert cookie and cocoa reception. This year, the concert welcomes musicians Matt Emkey on organ, Evan Cuddy on piano, and Paul Schaffner on hammered dulcimer.

The sing-along carols for this year include festive classics like “Hark! The Herald-Angels Sing,” “Joy to the World,” and “Deck the Halls.” Lyrics for the sing-alongs will be printed in the program.

The post-concert receptions will feature homemade hot cocoa and a selection of cookies and other sweet and savory treats.

“Reconnect with your children, your inner child, and the spirit of the season,” said Southard. “This family-friendly concert, dubbed “a gift to the community, a rare moment of love and light,” includes sing-along carols.”

“A gift to the community, a rare moment of love and light,” was borrowed from a review published in the Boothbay Register after a prior Sing We Noel performance.

Tickets for the concerts are priced at $25 for adults and $5 for those younger than 18. Advance ticket purchases are recommended.

