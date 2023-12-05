South Portland’s annual holiday celebration at Mill Creek Park dazzled attendees with a blend of festive activities on Dec. 1. Jenna Martyn-Fisher, the recreation coordinator, emphasized the changes that set this year apart.

The traditional tree lighting ceremony featured concession sales supporting various Parent-Teacher Association groups, a crafts table from Noyes, Allen, Hall, and a “touch-a-truck” experience with a South Portland fire truck and ambulance. Notably, mini ponies, “Cha Cha” and mini donkey “Sylvester,” dressed as reindeer, stole the show, marking the most significant change alongside uncharacteristically warm temperatures that allowed attendees to enjoy atmosphere.

“Finding horse-drawn carriages has become a challenge for the event after a group that had provided this service for several years retired,| Martyn-Fisher said. “When our planning group realized we weren’t going to be able to find another group who was available for this year’s event we started brainstorming some alternative festive activities that could take its place. The idea that we all really loved was for mini ponies to attend for people to visit and take pictures with. It was a hit. The mini pony “Cha Cha” and mini donkey “Sylvester” came from Alchemy Acres and were dressed as Rudolph and were so sweet and patient with all of the people visiting them.”

Fundraising took center stage as well, with several PTAs taking the opportunity to raise funds for their schools. The South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club also joined the efforts, selling Christmas trees, with proceeds benefiting community programs.

“This event is a big opportunity for some of South Portland’s PTA groups to get involved and raise funds for activities at their schools,” Martyn-Fisher said. “We had four PTAs (Skillin Elementary School, Small Elementary School, Kaler Elementary School, South Portland Middle School) and also Project Grad from the high school. These groups coordinate ahead of time for what snacks they’ll have available and also sell raffle tickets. In addition to the school groups, The South Portland Cape Elizabeth Rotary was there selling Christmas trees. Proceeds from the tree sales go to support a variety of community programs and trees can still be purchased leading up to Christmas.”

Before the official tree lighting, the crowd was treated to performances. The South Portland Middle School Chorus, under the direction of Jamie Swenson, opened the ceremony with a rendition of “Sleigh Ride.” Additionally, the South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce sponsored a poetry competition on the theme of “Light for Humanity; Caring for One Another.”

“This is the third year that the South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce has coordinated an essay/poetry contest with students from South Portland schools.

“The goal was to find a way to have more student voices as a part of this community celebration,” said Gretchen McCloy, a member of the Chamber board. McCloy is the director of community partnerships for South Portland schools. She works with school administrators and staff to coordinate the competition within the schools. McCloy said the Chamber board was deeply touched by the international and local difficulties being faced by so many. For the theme this year, McCloy said the board felt the event should focus on celebrating the light and hope we have for humanity, and honoring the ways we help to take care of our friends and neighbors

Lucy Dow and Divina Gomes Jacque read the winning poems, “Because I Do” and “Light of Humanity” by Madolyn Roy. The third-place poem was “Beware; A Happy Ending” by Amelia Hughes.

“Mayor Lewis spoke to this theme as well and included a moment of silence for those who were impacted by the tragic events in Lewiston in October” Martyn-Fisher said. “The South Portland Chamber Singers, directed by Darrel Whidden, wrapped up the ceremony and helped lead the count down to the lights going on.”

McCloy said when the student speakers took the microphone, a “lovely hush” fell over the crowd. The younger students gathered in the front of the gazebo had their eyes focused on these older student role models. “Hopefully the student poetry contest will become a tradition at this event, and student poets from across South Portland schools can continue to share their creative works with our community,” McCloy said. “It was also great to have members of the South Portland Middle School Chorus, under the direction of Jamie Swenson, and the South Portland High School Chamber Singers, under the direction of Darrel Whidden, be a part of the ceremony at the gazebo. These musical presentations also helped the crowd celebrate the spirit of light and hope as they eagerly awaited the countdown for the lights around Mill Creek to turn on.”

The event also fostered a sense of charity, with initiatives like the South Portland Food Cupboard, Children’s Closet, and South Portland Toy Drive collecting donations of food, winter clothing, and toys to support the community.

