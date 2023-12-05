Senator Stacy Brenner, D-Scarborough, Rep. Drew Gattine, D-Westbrook, and Rep. Sophie Warren, D-Scarborough, announced a December constituent office hours event for residents of Scarborough and Senate District 30. The event will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the Scarborough Public Library.

“The next legislative session is fast approaching, which is why I am looking forward to hosting office hours with my colleagues,” said Sen. Brenner, in an email. “Come meet us at Scarborough Public Library to tell us your thoughts, share your concerns, and ask your questions. Your input is highly valuable to me to know how I can best represent our community. We hope to see you at Scarborough Public Library on Dec. 13.”

“I look forward to gathering with community members in person again as the Legislature gets ready to go back into session,” wrote Rep. Gattine. “The more I hear from the people of Scarborough, the better I can serve you. Feel free to stop by.”

“I am looking forward to connecting with community members ahead of the upcoming legislative session,” wrote Rep. Warren. “There are many topics to discuss, including gun safety, climate change and the positive revenue report. I am interested to hear from neighbors about the topics and bills they care about most.”

Public office hours provide residents a chance to meet with their representatives, share ideas, ask questions and get help with state government services. To provide specific questions or topics ahead of the event, or to schedule a private conversation, contact Brenner, Gattine or Warren:

Sen. Brenner: Stacy.Brenner@legislature.maine.gov or call the Senate Majority Office at 207-287-1515.

Rep. Gattine: Andrew.Gattine@legislature.maine.gov or call the House Majority Office at 207-287-1430.

Rep. Warren: Sophie.Warren@legislature.maine.gov or call the House Majority Office at 207-287-1430.

Carney will host constituent office hours event

Senator Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, announced a constituent office hours event for residents of District 29. The event will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 15 at Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, and from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at South Portland Community Center, South Portland.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with members of District 29 before we begin the next legislative session,” said Carney in an email. “I am a better senator when I have the opportunity to hear directly from constituents. I am a proud member of this community and these events provide a prime opportunity to communicate with neighbors about their priorities.”

SoPo Democratic Committee schedules meeting

The South Portland Democratic Committee will hold a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the South Portland Community Center.

The community center is located at 21 Nelson Road. The meeting will be held at the first-floor Senior Wing.

The meeting will feature Sen. Anne Carney and Rep. Deqa Dhalac discussing the upcoming legislative session, a tribute to Rep. Lois Reckitt and the initial planning meeting for the Democratic caucus scheduled in early February.

For more information, email sopodems@hotmail.com.

Historical preservation society announces presentation

The public is invited to join the Cape Elizabeth Historical Preservation Society for its monthly history presentation at the Thomas Memorial Library. The meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, will double as the group’s annual holiday meeting.

The evening will include a presentation, “What the Heck is a Cunner,” by Matt Taylor, the most senior member of the Venerable Cunner Association and Propeller Club, reportedly the oldest registered social club in America.

The club, according to a news release, was formed in 1845 by members seeking to escape from the Portland summer heat. They met to fish, cook, smoke, and enjoy each other’s company – for 25 cents each. Meetings were often held at Portland Head Light, and by the 1880s the club moved for many years to Long Point in Cape Elizabeth.

The Cunners are owners of a collection of historical artifacts, photographs, and other documents.

All are welcome to attend and light refreshments will be offered. Patrons will hear about the work of Cape Elizabeth Historical Preservation Society and the presentation about a little-known aspect of the town’s history.

The program will take place in the library’s Community Room.

Peoples United to host bean supper

Peoples United Methodist Church will host a bake bean supper 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. The church is located at 310 Broadway in South Portland.

The menu includes hot dogs, homemade baked beans, salads, casseroles and pies. The cost is $10/person, $8 for ages 3 to 12. For more information, call Becky at 207-799-3416.

