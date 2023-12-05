SOUTH PORTLAND – On Dec. 9 at 11:30 a.m. the South Portland Library will host an event, “Birds and Books,” featuring authors Heidi Stemple and Rebekah Lowell. The event will offer an exploration of their bird-themed works, including insights into their creative processes, readings, and interactive discussions.

Stemple said her transition from a probation officer to an author was an unexpected journey, sparked by a period of illness during pregnancy. As she was reflecting on her early career, Stemple said, “I worked in law enforcement, victims’ rights, and even as a private investigator right out of college. I had every intention of continuing to do so, but then I got pregnant with my daughter, and I was so sick, I couldn’t leave the house.”

Despite being the daughter of renowned children’s author Jane Yolen, Stemple resisted the idea of becoming a writer initially. “I wanted to do anything else,” Stemple said. “I always knew I was a pretty good writer. But that was her job, not mine.” However, she says she now embraces her role, “Not only do I get to work with her, but I get to work with and for kids.”

Stemple said her epiphany about pursuing writing as a career came not from the act of writing itself but from the satisfaction of completing a story. “The satisfying moment when I realized all the pieces came together and created a full story, that was the magic moment for me,” she said.

Stemple said she has love for different genres and age groups. “I could write you a convincing argument for each age/audience,” she said. “That’s because I love them all for different reasons.”

Despite venturing into longer books, she said she keeps returning to picture books for the challenge of telling a full story in a small space.

Stemple said collaborating with her mother has been both rewarding and educational. “We are very similar writers,” Stemple said. “We write character, setting, and atmosphere first and then fish around for a plot.” Describing the experience, she said, “My brother once called writing with her, ‘going to writer’s college.'”

Stemple said she draws inspiration from nature, especially birds, and aims to convey children’s interactions with the world around them. “I love for kids to feel heard and valued,” Stemple said. “And, if a child takes away the message that even a small idea can lead to real positive change, then I feel that I have contributed to the world through that child.”

Rebekah Lowell is an artist and author. She said she showcases her artistic versatility across various forms and mediums, from Maine duck stamp paintings to children’s books, fine art, and pattern design. She has a variety of products, including notecards, tea towels, stickers, pins, and more. Most recently, she’s been working on natural science illustration. “I’m working on honing-in, but I love to stay sharp and I’m constantly learning. I’m currently studying natural science illustration,” Lowell said.

Lowell’s artistic journey has been embraced by her community, evident in her debut middle-grade novel in verse, “The Road to After,” which she said addresses the challenging topic of domestic abuse. “There have been many times where at book events and pop-up fairs I’ve been choked up or teary-eyed because of the encouragement and support,” Lowell said.

In her role as an artist and nature enthusiast, Lowell shares her knowledge through teaching, offering classes on various topics, with a recent focus on nature journaling. She said her teaching philosophy emphasizes a deep connection with nature and the translation of these experiences onto journal pages. “I teach about how nature journaling is not about making a pretty picture,” she said. “It’s about connecting with nature and about sharing your experience of connecting with a phenomenon in nature on the page of a nature journal so you can remember it, and so you can process it better.”

As a survivor of 10 years of domestic abuse and captivity, she said that the trauma did not end when she left in 2013. She said art and nature have been her steadfast companions in navigating ongoing challenges. “Making art and being in nature bring me to my center, she said.”

Her creative process and nature journaling “provide moments of respite from her worries,” Lowell said.

Looking forward to the South Portland Library event, Stemple said, “Rebekah and I will be focusing on our bird books since we are coming up on the Audubon Christmas Bird Count. We will read some books, tell you a little about how they were made. And, we will call owls together. We can’t wait to see you all.”

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email Lowell at rebekahlowell@gmail.com.

