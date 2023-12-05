Maine’s privately run homeless shelters are facing dire funding challenges and at least one is in danger of closing.

“At a time when homelessness is exploding across Maine and when tragic encampments have popped up throughout the state, Maine’s critically important low-barrier shelters are in danger of closing due to lack of funds,” said Mark Swann, executive director of the non-profit Preble Street, in testimony before the Legislature’s Joint Select Committee on Housing.

Low-barrier shelters such as those operated by Preble Street and other private agencies do not require background checks, credit checks or income verification, previous program participation, sobriety or ID for access to services.

The committee heard from Swann and other operators of low-barrier shelters about their financial challenges during a meeting Tuesday. The meeting comes about a month before the state of the next legislative session and as communities around the state are grappling with high numbers of people who are homeless.

Preble Street runs two such shelters in Portland: the 40-bed Elena’s Way and Florence House, which has 25 shelter beds.

Swann told the committee that together the two shelters have a budget shortfall of over $2 million.

“The six privately operated low-barrier shelters in Maine serve the most vulnerable members of our communities,” Swann said.

The four other shelters are: the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Hope House Emergency Shelter in Bangor, the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter in Waterville and Milestone Recovery in Portland. Together, the six shelters face a collective $4.1 million net operating loss or budget gap, according to a statement released by Preble Street.

Lori Dwyer, president and CEO of the Penobscot Community Health Center, which owns and operates Hope House, told the committee that shelter has about an $800,000 budget gap and its board of directors has voted to close the shelter by October 2024 if they can’t find a partner organization to take it over.

“It’s just not sustainable,” Dwyer said. “We can’t continue to do it. My hope is we can come up with a solution that includes perhaps increased funding at the state level… I think there’s probably more than one way to support the shelters, but it has to be a systemic solution.”

In the last two to three years, the lack of affordable housing has contributed to a rise in chronic homelessness, Dwyer said. And many people who come into the shelter had experienced significant trauma in their lives, requiring mental health care and treatment of serious medical conditions.

“It’s a complex undertaking,” Dwyer said. “You need highly trained staff, much more so than even four or five years ago, who can address the whole spectrum of challenges people bring in to the shelter.”

Katie Spencer White, chief executive officer of the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, told the committee Hope House is not the only shelter in danger of closing. “We’re in positive cash flow through the end of March,” Spencer White said. “After that, the floor drops out because the revenues are not coming in for us to sustain the work that we’re doing every single day. That’s why I’m here, to raise the alarm.”

This story will be updated.

