A full day of events is planned for Christmas in Naples Saturday, Dec. 9.

The public library will host a cookie walk from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Story Time with Santa at 10:30 a.m.

Members from the United Methodist Church will meet at the Village Green at 4 p.m. to sing Christmas carols, A Christmas party for kids will follow from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the green and inside the Singer Center Grange Hall with cookie decorating, cocoa, music, ornament crafting and other activities.

Santa, who will be escorted around town by the fire department starting at 3 p.m., will be back in time to light the town tree at 6 p.m.

Find the full list of activities and contact information at townofnaples.org.

