Casco Parks and Recreation is hosting on a holiday celebration at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at the Casco Community Center.

Festivities include a performance by students from Mayberry Hill Preschool, crafting activities, sugar cookie decorating and a visit from Santa Claus.

Contact blatsey@cascomaine.org or 627-4187 for more information.

