Jordyn Franzen scored a season-high 27 points to lead the University of New England women’s basketball team to a 75-63 win over Gordon on Tuesday night in Biddeford.

Franzen also grabbed nine rebounds, while Kaylee Beyor added 10 points and 10 rebounds for UNE (6-3, 2-1 Commonwealth Coast Conference). The Nor’easters also forced 29 turnovers.

Ami Rivera scored 17 points and Naomi Nicholas 15 for Gordon (1-7, 0-2).

(8) COLORADO 95, UT ARLINGTON 74: Frida Formann scored 23 points, matching a school record for 3-pointers in a game with seven, and the Buffalos (9-1) never trailed in beating the Mavericks (1-8) in Boulder, Colorado.

FOOTBALL

PENN STATE: Defensive end Chop Robinson has decided to declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Robinson, who made his announcement on his social media platforms, recorded three sacks and 18 quarterback hurries this season. The 6-foot-3, 254-pound junior from Gaithersburg, Maryland, started every game.

“From one dream to the next, I am excited to continue this next chapter,” Robinson wrote.

Robinson has been projected as a first-round pick. He doesn’t plan to play in the Nittany Lions’ game against Mississippi in the Peach Bowl.

