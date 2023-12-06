Olivia Rockwood, Sera Hodgson and Jaycie Christopher all made 3-pointers during a 16-4 run in the third quarter as Maine took control on its way to a 79-61 win over Harvard in a women’s basketball game Wednesday night in Orono.

Maine trailed 36-32 early in the third before taking the lead for good on 3-pointers by Rockwood and Hodgson. Christopher followed with two 3-pointers to make it 46-39.

Six players sank at least one 3-pointer for the Black Bears (6-4). Anne Simon led Maine with 17 points, Caroline Bornemann scored 16, and Christopher had a season-high 13. Adrianna Smith contributed 12 points and 10 assists.

Lola Mullaney scored 17 points for Harvard (5-4).

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 68, USM 27: Izabelle Booth scored 14 points to power RIC (8-0, 2-0 Little East) to a win over the Huskies (3-6, 0-2) in Gorham.

Liz Cote and Tara Flanders paced USM with six points each.

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 104, MORGAN STATE 38: Tessa Johnson got a career-high 16 points and MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 14 as the Gamecocks (8-0) made easy work of overmatched Morgan State (3-6) in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Gamecocks improved to 8-0 for the third straight season.

(4) IOWA 67, IOWA STATE 58: Caitlin Clark scored 35 points, but it was her passing that helped the Hawkeyes (9-1) pull away from the rival Cyclones (4-4) in Ames, Iowa.

The Hawkeyes were trailing 55-54 midway through the fourth quarter before Clark made a pair of nifty assists to Kate Martin, who converted them into layups that gave Iowa a 60-56 lead with just over 3 minutes remaining.

It was the fourth time this season Clark has scored 30 or more points. She finished with nine rebounds and five assists.

(13) KANSAS STATE 101, MCNEESE STATE 39: Gabby Gregory scored 16 points, and the Wildcats (8-1) coasted to a win over McNeese State (3-6) in Manhattan, Kansas.

(14) NOTRE DAME 96, LAFAYETTE 42: Hannah Hidalgo scored 26 points, Maddy Westbeld had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Fighting Irish (7-1) dismantled the Leopards (4-5) in South Bend, Indiana.

Kylee Watson added 14, Natalija Marshall had 12, and Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland scored 10 for Notre Dame.

(15) VIRGINIA TECH 98, LONG ISLAND 50: Cayla King scored 21 points as the Hokies (6-2) coasted to a win over the Sharks (1-8) in Blacksburg, Virginia.

(17) UCONN 90, BALL STATE 63: Aaliyah Edwards scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and a 37-point first quarter propelled the Huskies (5-3) to a win over the Cardinals (6-2) in Storrs, Connecticut.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 74, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 65: Kellen Tynes scored 21 points, Peter Filipovity added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Black Bears (7-4) ended the game with a 14-5 run to beat the Terriers (3-6) in Boston.

Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish added 11 points for Maine, which has won three straight and six of eight.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 70, USM 66: Isaiah Dahl scored 20 points to lead the Anchormen (8-2, 2-0 Little East) past the Huskies (4-4, 0-2) at Gorham.

Cody Hawes had 19 points and five steals for USM. Chance Dixon chipped in with 12 points.

(15) MIAMI 97, LONG ISLAND 49: Norchad Omier had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and the Hurricanes (7-1) routed the Sharks (1-7) in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Hurricanes were never threatened after they scored 21 straight points to start the game.

COASTAL CAROLINA: Cliff Ellis, who leads all active Division I coaches with 831 victories, is retiring.

Coastal Carolina said Ellis coached his final game Monday night, a 110-46 victory against St. Andrews. Associate head coach Benny Moss will take on the role of interim coach.

Ellis, 78, was in his 17th season at Coastal Carolina. He also led the programs at Clemson, Auburn, South Alabama, and Cumberland of the NAIA. Including his time at Cumberland, his career record is 909-576.

MEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 3, UNION 1: The eighth-ranked Black Bears (9-3-1) got first-period goals from Felix Trudeau and Harrison Scott and an empty-netter from Josh Nadeau to beat the Garnet Chargers (7-7) in a nonconference game at Schnectady, New York.

Maine goalie Victor Ostman made 22 saves, yielding only a power-play goal to John Prokop in the third period.

FOOTBALL

NEW MEXICO: The school hired Bronco Mendenhall as its head coach.

Mendenhall, 57, compiled a 135-81 record over 17 seasons at BYU and Virginia and was 7-7 in bowl games before he stepped away from coaching following the 2021 season.

