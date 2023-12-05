The popular Lee Twombly Pond outdoor skating rink at Family Ice in Falmouth will celebrate its grand reopening Sunday afternoon after being closed since last winter for repairs.

Great contractors and the generosity of the community made it possible to operate the rink this year, said Godfrey Wood, president of the Family Ice board.

“We just put the ice in three or four days ago,” Wood said this week. “The community’s been fantastic.”

Family Ice is within about $20,000 of its fundraising goal of $1 million to replace the man-made pond’s refrigeration system, he said.

“We’ve seen an outpouring of support,” board member Dana Twombly said of the nine-month fundraiser. The town of Falmouth kicked in a $100,000 donation.

The old “mat refrigeration” system under the ice had deteriorated and was leaking, Twombly said previously. The new refrigeration system with pipes will last up to 30 years. It also will allow the rink to open earlier each season, he said.

The rink is named for Twombly’s late brother, Lee, who died at age 15. The Twombly family donated the rink in memory of Lee, who played hockey and loved to skate. Lee Twombly Pond opened in 1998.

As part of the Family Ice mission, pond skating is free to all, not just Falmouth residents. Watching people skate and be a part of the community is exciting, Wood said.

The grand reopening will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. The rink is located on Hat Trick Drive.

