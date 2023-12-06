The Brunswick Town Council on Monday unanimously approved ambitious emission reduction targets that officials said will fight climate change, help the town access state and federal funds, and serve as an example to other communities.

The council approved townwide emission reduction targets of 65% by 2030 and net zero by 2050. They also approved a net-zero reduction target for municipal operations, including schools, by 2040.

The targets were recommended by the town’s Climate Action Task Force, which formed earlier this year after the town received a $50,000 state grant to formulate a Climate Action Plan.

Councilor Steve Walker called climate change “the most significant issue of our lifetimes.”

“(Climate change) is happening and it’s happening fast and it’s scary,” he said. “We need to address this in every way possible: the way we invest our money, what we drive, how we protect what’s left of nature.”

The targets could help the town earn energy efficiency grants and tax credits from the state and federal government, according to Rebecca Lincoln, co-chairperson of the task force.

“These emission reduction targets represent the best choice for Brunswick, for its community, for its infrastructure and natural resources,” she said.

The task force will next formulate specific steps the town can take to achieve the targets.

Councilor Dan Ankeles, who is stepping down at the end of the year, said the town should explore things like zoning reform, retrofitting buildings, universal curbside composting, electric vehicle charging stations, e-bike rebate programs and land conservation.

“We have a lot we can do in future councils, and I want to plant all of these seeds for my colleagues,” he said.

The task force compiled a report that found the community generates 240,767 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually. That equates to about 11.03 metric tons person, lower than the state average of 17.97 metric tons. About 28% of the town’s emissions are from passenger vehicles and 13% are from commercial vehicles, according to the task force’s report. The report also found 53% of homes in town are heated by oil and kerosene as more environmentally friendly heat pumps have surged in popularity.

“This will not have a global effect, but this where we start,” Council Chairperson James Mason said. “We are part of global community, and we can only control right here.”

Resident Todd Gousky was one of a handful of people who voiced opposition to the targets, arguing the science of climate change isn’t settled and the targets could lead to mandates.

“A lot can change after this first step,” he said, adding some of the grants the town may be eligible for due to the targets may come from tax dollars. “We’re trying to make decisions based on ‘settled’ science that is not settled.”

Walker, a wildlife biologist who has been practicing in Maine for more than 20 years, disagreed.

“There’s a small, select group of people out there who want to keep saying the science is not settled, but that is not the case,” he said. “I’ve seen the change. I’ve talked to the hunters, the fishermen, the birders, the marine folks.

“The local level is where this body has its influence and ability to vote and ability to take leadership for future generations. … We should be in crisis mode right now.”

