While I understand there should be no favoring of any specific religion in the holiday decorations in Westbrook, I would like to remind those who complained of two things.

First, the Star of David has evolved into use as a Hanukkah symbol.

Secondly, and most importantly, I would like to remind them that the United States of America does officially support and stand with Israel, as the one democracy in the region. It always has. Therefore, it has every right to display the Israeli flag in light of Hamas’s attack.

So, I would suggest to those who cannot accept the U.S.’s support of Israel or its basic tenants to not live here and not accept the country’s benefits that they are given. It would be much more in line with their beliefs if they lived in their own theocratic countries, where they are taught from day one to hate unjustly.

Leslie Popefka

Westbrook

