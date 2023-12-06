I am very sad that our new Cape Elizabeth Town Council has stripped Penny Jordan of her leadership and committee positions, especially as leader of the School Building Advisory Committee. She has led to build consensus, respect and transparency among an SBAC team with widely varied views. Public servants don’t get any higher quality, in my opinion. Quite a loss of years of work and leadership for our town. Please join me to reach out to thank Penny Jordan for her dogged work ethic and embodying the best of our community’s values.

To clarify, she remains on the Town Council but was removed from SBAC committee leadership and membership halfway through the project.

Jennifer Bodenrader

Cape Elizabeth

