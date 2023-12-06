Exhibits/Galleries
Through 12/30
“Potato Chips and Ginger Ale”: Noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Frank Brockman Gallery, 68 Maine St., Brunswick.
Sparkle – Holiday Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org
Through 12/31
“Holiday Offerings”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Through 1/7
“Seeking Light: Plants from Shoreline to Canopy”: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. une.edu
Through 1/13
“The Littles”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 1/31
“Art of Penobscot Bay”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Thos. Moser, 149 Main St., Freeport. thosmoser.com
“Traditional painting genres in photography”: Holiday exhibition, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 2/2
“Long Dreams”: Jeane Cohen, Peter Burns, and Valerie Hegarty, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com
Film
Saturday 12/9
Ciclismo Classico Bike Travel Film Festival: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $30 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Monday 12/11
“Queendom” and producer Q&A: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9. space538.org
Thursday 12/14
“Snow Day Dreams”: Maine Outdoor Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door, $10 students at door. statetheatreportland.com
Salt Institute short documentaries: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, reservation required. space538.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 12/8
Michael Arnowitt: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $10-$21. cadenzafreeport.com
Slambovian Circus of Dreams: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $27-$30. chocolatechurcharts.org
Mr. Sun: Duke Ellington’s version of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $40 advance, $50 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
“Sink Maine Medical Debt” fundraiser: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10-$20 suggested donation. space538.org
“Taylor’s Version”: Taylor Swift dance party, 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $15-$20. statetheatreportland.com
Saturday 12/9
Half Moon Jug Band: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Pink Talking Fish: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Pokey LaFarge; Louisa Stancioff: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $30 advance, $33 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
SeepeopleS: 8 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. suntikistudios.com
World Famous Grassholes: 8 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $10. suntikistudios.com
Saturday 12/9 & Sunday 12/10
“Frost in the Air”: 7 p.m. Saturday at North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth. 3 p.m. Sunday at Brunswick United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road, Brunswick. $10, free under 18. gfccsings.org
Christmas with Renaissance Voices: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door, $10 students, free under 10. renaissancevoices.net
Sunday 12/10
Brad Terry and Friends: 4 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Rasa String Quartet: 6 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Wednesday 12/13
Emily King: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $30 advance, $35 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Thursday 12/14
Keelan Donovan: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Portland Jazz Orchestra: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Friday 12/15
Casco Bay Tummlers: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door, or pay-what-you-can. mayostreetarts.org
Conifer: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $12-$29. porttix.com
Piebald; Weakened Friends: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Through 12/17
“Magic of Christmas”: 2 p.m. preview Dec. 8, 2 and 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $32-$99. porttix.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Friday 12/8-Saturday 12/16
“‘Twas the Night Before Burlesque”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. 18-plus. vividmotion.org
Saturday 12/9 & Sunday 12/10
Tanglewood Marionettes’ “Hansel and Gretel”: 2 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $10 under 18, or pay-what-you-can. mayostreetarts.org
Through 12/10
“White”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Mad Horse Theatre, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. madhorse.com
Sunday 12/10
“A Christmas Carol”: 2 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $40-$45. chocolatechurcharts.org
Friday 12/15
“Strut”: Music, drag shows, local vendors and more, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $40 at door. 21-plus. space538.org
Through 12/17
“Twelfth Night, a Holiday Musical”: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Stevens Square, 631 Stevens Ave., Portland. $20 suggested donation. fenixtheatre.com
“The Phantom Tollbooth”: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. $20 suggested donation, $15 students, $12 children. theaterproject.com
“A Christmas Story, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $25, $20 ages 12 and under and seniors. lyricmusictheater.org
Through 12/23
“Gifts of Christmas, a Musical”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. weekends, The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Through 12/30
“Corduroy”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me
Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
