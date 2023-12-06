Hires, promotions, appointments

Kaleb Davis was hired by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as branch relationship manager in Brunswick. He began his banking career in 2015 as a banking specialist at TD Bank and was most recently branch manager and mortgage banker at LeaderOne Financial in Auburn.

Kathy Baum has joined the Neuropsychology and Concussion Management Associates. She is board certified in neuropsychology and a member of the American Board of Professional Neuropsychology’s board of directors.

Recognition

Maine Celtics President Dajuan Eubanks received the Alton “Chuck” Cianchette Business Hall of Fame award at the Maine State Chamber of Commerce annual awards ceremony this week. Robin Mullins, president of the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber, was named the “Dana Connors Chamber Professional of the Year.” The Cianchette brothers, founders the construction services company Cianbro – Carl, Kenneth, Ival “Bud” and Alton “Chuck” Cianchette – were posthumously given the Dirigo Award for their public service to Maine’s economy and community.

Steve Normand of Harpswell received Habitat 7 Rivers Maine‘s annual Golden Hammer Award for his commitment to building homes, and Don Bizer of Brunswick received the annual Michele Ober Award for “a volunteer who has consistently gone above and beyond.”

The Maine Crafts Association has honored metalsmith, gallery owner and educator Ellen Wieske with its 2023 Maine Craft Artist Award. She became the interim executive director at Haystack Mountain School of Craft in Deer Isle in 2022.

Noteworthy

Northern Light Mercy Hospital has joined the Dana-Farber Cancer Care Collaborative, giving it access to resources and specialists at the Dana-Farber cancer treatment center in Boston.

