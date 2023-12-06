NORRIDGEWOCK — Residents were being advised to shelter in place Wednesday after an armed robbery in Norridgewock sent schools and businesses across the area into lockout protocol, officials said.

Richard LaBelle, Norridgewock’s town manager, said residents were advised to stay inside and lock their doors until law enforcement “can resolve the issue,” with reports that police were searching the area for armed suspects.

“Waste Management, New Balance, all of SAD 54 public schools, the Cornville Charter School, the town office, everybody is in lock down, and folks are recommended to shelter in place,” LaBelle said. “People just need to listen to (law enforcement’s) guidance and their guidance to us here at the town was to stay put in lockdown.”

Jon Moody, Maine School Administrative District 54’s superintendent, said the decision to place schools on lockout was made at the recommendation of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, and that there is no current threat to students.

“We moved all of our schools into lockout out of an abundance of caution, even though there was no belief that there was a direct threat to schools,” Moody told the Morning Sentinel.

Moody described lockout protocol as “business as usual inside the school,” but said all exterior doors have been locked and students are not allowed to leave the building.

Contacted for comment Tuesday morning, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office said they could not provide more details at this time. Emergency dispatches indicated that a number of law enforcement agencies were responding to Norridgewock for a report of an armed robbery.

The Maine State Police is on site to assist Somerset Sheriff’s, according to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

This story will be updated.

