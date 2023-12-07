Books/Authors
Dec. 11
Misty Coolidge author talk: “We All Stir the Pot,” 4 p.m., New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road, New Gloucester. Bring non-perishable food item for NG Food Pantry. newgloucesterlibrary.org
Dec. 12
Melanie Brooks and Jennifer Dupree author talk: “A Hard Silence” and “The Miraculous Flight of Owen Leach,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org
Exhibits/Galleries
Through Dec. 9
“Embodying Softness/Excavating Delight”: Jackie Milad and Libby Paloma, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery
Film
Dec. 7
“Ticket to Paradise” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us
Dec. 13
“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” (1958): 5 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us
Dec. 14
“A Man Called Otto” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us
Music
Dec. 7
Lunch Pail Blues Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
David Good; Jeff Willis: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Dec. 8
Preston and Curry: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Cowboy Angels: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Stolen Mojo: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Dec. 8 & 10
Lake Region Community Chorus: 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Bridgton Academy, 11 Academy Lane, North Bridgton. lakeregioncommunitychorus.org
Dec. 9
Megan Marino, accompanied by pianists Laura Kargul and Ed Reichert: 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free, donations benefit Osher School scholarships. usm.maine.edu/music
The Steve and Erik Show: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Novel Jazz Septet: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org
American Ride: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Dec. 10
Dusty Divas holiday concert: 6:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 988 Roosevelt Train, Windham. Free. 749-6031
Sean and Hugh: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
T.J. Swan: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Dec. 12
Raymond Elementary School Chorus: Tree lighting and hot cocoa, 4 p.m., Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road, Raymond. raymondvillagelibrary.org
Dec. 13
“Jamming for Jesus” Christmas open mic: 6 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Sam Whitman: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Dec. 14
43 Degrees North: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Jerks of Grass: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Dec. 15
Flash Allen Trio: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
King Memphis: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Dec. 15 & 16
13Black: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Dec. 16
Sean Mencher’s Rocking Holiday Party: 6 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Continental Shakedown: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Dec. 17
Jay Larkin: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Theater
Dec. 8-17
“Every Christmas Story Ever Told”: Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. windhamcenterstagetheater.com
Dec. 9
“A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com
Through Dec. 10
“It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $25, $23 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org
Dec. 16
Neil McGarry’s “A Christmas Carol”: 3 and 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org
