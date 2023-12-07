Books/Authors

Dec. 11

Misty Coolidge author talk: “We All Stir the Pot,” 4 p.m., New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road, New Gloucester. Bring non-perishable food item for NG Food Pantry. newgloucesterlibrary.org

Dec. 12

Melanie Brooks and Jennifer Dupree author talk: “A Hard Silence” and “The Miraculous Flight of Owen Leach,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Exhibits/Galleries

Through Dec. 9

“Embodying Softness/Excavating Delight”: Jackie Milad and Libby Paloma, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Advertisement

Film

Dec. 7

“Ticket to Paradise” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Dec. 13

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” (1958): 5 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Dec. 14

“A Man Called Otto” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Advertisement

Music

Dec. 7

Lunch Pail Blues Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

David Good; Jeff Willis: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Dec. 8

Preston and Curry: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Cowboy Angels: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Advertisement

Stolen Mojo: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Dec. 8 & 10

Lake Region Community Chorus: 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Bridgton Academy, 11 Academy Lane, North Bridgton. lakeregioncommunitychorus.org

Dec. 9

Megan Marino, accompanied by pianists Laura Kargul and Ed Reichert: 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free, donations benefit Osher School scholarships. usm.maine.edu/music

The Steve and Erik Show: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Advertisement

Novel Jazz Septet: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

American Ride: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Dec. 10

Dusty Divas holiday concert: 6:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 988 Roosevelt Train, Windham. Free. 749-6031

Sean and Hugh: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

T.J. Swan: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Advertisement

Dec. 12

Raymond Elementary School Chorus: Tree lighting and hot cocoa, 4 p.m., Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road, Raymond. raymondvillagelibrary.org

Dec. 13

“Jamming for Jesus” Christmas open mic: 6 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Sam Whitman: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Dec. 14

Advertisement

43 Degrees North: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jerks of Grass: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Dec. 15

Flash Allen Trio: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

King Memphis: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Dec. 15 & 16

Advertisement

13Black: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Dec. 16

Sean Mencher’s Rocking Holiday Party: 6 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Continental Shakedown: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Dec. 17

Jay Larkin: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Advertisement

Theater

Dec. 8-17

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told”: Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. windhamcenterstagetheater.com

Dec. 9

“A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Through Dec. 10

“It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $25, $23 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

Dec. 16

Neil McGarry’s “A Christmas Carol”: 3 and 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: