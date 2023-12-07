Every 11 seconds an older adult is treated in the emergency room after experiencing a fall. Older adults are also more likely to experience negative mental and physical health effects resulting from isolation, especially in the winter. Southern Maine Agency on Aging (SMAA) addresses and prevents these issues through its Agewell programs.

For years, SMAA has provided evidence-based Tai Chi classes for older adults, and the newest sessions begin in early January. Tai chi is a low-impact exercise performed in slow, fluid movements that puts minimal stress on bones and joints, can be done seated or standing, and has been proven to improve balance, mobility, strength, and psychological health.

Upcoming SMAA Tai Chi classes

Tai Chi for health and balance introduction – In person

This class is designed for students new to Tai Chi, or those still learning the movements. Students are welcome to participate in this program more than once to learn and internalize the movements. It will take place at the South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, from Jan. 8 – March 21 on Mondays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to noon; or at Scarborough Community Services, “The Hub,” 418 Payne Road, from Jan. 18 – March 26 on Tuesdays and Thursdays; from 1 to 2 p.m/

Tai Chi for health and balance deepening – Virtual

This is an advanced class. Only returning students who have completed the Tai Chi for Health and Balance introductory class can register for this Deepening class. It will take place Jan. 17-March 27 on Mondays and Wednesdays; from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; or Jan. 9 – March 14 on Tuesdays and Thursdays; from 9 to 10 a.m. Both class willes be held virtually on Zoom.

Pre-registration for all classes is required, as class sizes are limited. Register online at www.smaaa.org/events.html or contact the SMAA Agewell team at 207-396-6578.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: