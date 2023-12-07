Twenty years. Two decades. A lot has changed. But some things stay the same.

In late October this year, the Brick Store Museum’s popular program, the All Souls’ Walk, celebrated its 20th year as a successful event, sharing stories of those who came before us. I stopped and thought to myself, where was I 20 years ago? (Are you doing the same?)

In 2004 (the All Souls’ program’s first year), I was a sophomore at Northeastern University. Majoring in history, it was 20 years ago this fall that I met my first mentor (there have been many).

Professor Harvey Green ran the public history program; he had recently left his job at the Margaret Strong Museum in Rochester, New York. It was he who first suggested that museum work could be a career path. I took every class I could.

Twenty years ago, I’m not ashamed to admit, my favorite band was ‘NSync. For those that don’t know, this early-2000s “boy band” released its first new song in 20 years last month. The song is called “A Better Place.” The lyrics at the top of this column are part of this song. I find it closely relates to the trajectory of the Brick Store Museum.

If you have not visited the museum on Main Street in Kennebunk recently, you might not know that it started in a single brick building in 1936 to celebrate local history and art. Edith Barry, its founder, remains one of only 21 single women in the entire nation to open a museum with her own money.

Advertisement

Today, the museum – which acts as this town’s historical society, art museum, and cultural center all in one – encompasses five historic buildings downtown. It offers more than 75 educational programs every year for children and adults, plus rotating exhibitions, a booming volunteer team, a Museum Store, and a community meeting space.

Coming full circle, when I started working at the Brick Store Museum, I learned that Margaret Strong (with her museum in Rochester, above) lived in Kennebunk part-time; and was related, by marriage, to Edith Barry, our own founder. And now, 20 years later, I find myself in discussions here at the Brick Store Museum about the thought leadership coming from the Strong Museum in Rochester and how we can learn from their work to build our own future.

“A Better Place,” as ‘NSync croons, is something that the Brick Store Museum is always seeking. Since 2004, not only has the All Souls’ Walk grown, but our campus, staff, programs, exhibitions and outreach has grown as well – all to seek and create a better place for you, me, our neighbors, and those who come next.

Community support is the fuel behind this growth – and there is no way we could have done it without you. The museum is entirely funded through individual donations and foundation grants. Keeping history alive and engaging depends on neighbors like you.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the All Souls’ Walk this year – would you consider a donation of $20 to the museum’s Stephen Spofford Education Advancement Fund?

A generous community donor has stepped up to challenge our fundraising goal: if we can earn $5,000 by Dec. 21, they will match this donation!

Advertisement

The Spofford Fund, named for former town historian and board member, Stephen Spofford, supports all of our educational opportunities for early learners, classroom visits and field trips, after school programs, free family activities, adult workshops, virtual learning resources and guest teaching artists.

Visit the www.brickstoremuseum.org or mail a check to 117 Main St., Kennebunk, ME 04043 to get involved with community education at the museum.

Thank you so much for your incredible support of the museum’s endeavors. You are the museum!

“We do it better, when we’re together.”

Cynthia Walker is executive director of the Brick Store Museum. She can be reached at cwalker@brickstoremuseum.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: