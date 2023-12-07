Grace Mary Folker, 98, a resident of Portland, formerly of Kennebunk, passed away at her home at Seal Rock in Saco following a period of failing health.

Grace was born June 3, 1925, in Bergenfield, New Jersey, the daughter of Walter I and Emily Caverly Clayton Sr., attended Holy Angels Academy in New Jersey, then Scudder Secretarial School in New York City.

While residing in New Jersey, she was employed with Union Carbide corporate office in Manhattan for several years until she married Walter Folker. Grace made their home in Montvale, New Jersey.

Moving to Kennebunk in 1973, she worked as a secretary in the Kennebunk school system, and then joined the office of Daniel Crowley, while maintaining her No. 1 job as a homemaker for her family.

Grace was an active member of St. Martha’s Church in Kennebunk, a member of the Cliff Country Club in York, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is predeceased by her husband, Walter Folker, who died in 2002, a son Dan Folker in 2008, her daughter-in-law Tammy Folker in 2010, and a great-granddaughter Kendall Folker in 2016.

Survivors include her sons, Frank Folker and wife Sharon of Lewiston, Joe Folker and wife Lisa of The Villages, Florida, Thomas Folker of Lyman, Valarie Zempter and husband Eric of Maysville, Kentucky, Joan Folker of South Portland, and Emily Snapp and husband Alan of Roswell, Georgia., nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 at St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery, in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

