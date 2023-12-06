Appreciate support for tree lighting

To the editor,

Kennebunk Parks and Recreation would like to express its appreciation to those who made our 40th annual Christmas Tree Lighting a huge success. This year we came full circle and celebrated in Rotary Park and it was great to see a record number of folks having fun and ringing in this festive season.

It was wonderful to have the Brick Store Museum share its latest exhibit with free admission, Kennebunk Free Library hosting card making center and Kennebunk Baptist Church offering a craft fair, bake sale and luncheon.

We would like to thank the Kennebunk High School Chamber Singers, our wonderful emcee Steve Adams, the Adams family of Kennebunk for the 1949 Jeepster that was Santa’s ground transportation, his chauffeur Werner Gilliam, Kennebunk Twirlers, and Video Creations, for their time and talent.

Again this year, Santa and friends hosted a skating party to open the ice rink at the Waterhouse Center with Annabelle Elf who flew in from the North Pole with Santa.

In order to make this a reality each year we extend our gratitude to the crews of Kennebunk Light & Power, Kennebunk police, fire, rescue and public services. Last, but not least, the Zamboni operators who volunteer hundreds of hours every season to make perfect ice for skating.

Linda Johnson community events coordinator

Kennebunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: