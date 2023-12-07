Leavitt quarterback Noah Carpenter heads a list of eight semifinalists for the 52nd Fitzpatrick Trophy, awarded to the top high school senior football player in Maine.

The other semifinalists are Bonny Eagle quarterback Terrell Edwards, Oceanside quarterback Cohen Galley, Thornton defensive back Brady Kezal, Yarmouth running back Michael McGonagle, Medomak Valley running back Aaron Reed, Cony receiver Parker Sergent, and Oxford Hills quarterback Brady Truman.

The eight semifinalists will be pared to four finalists. In the past, there have been three finalists. The winner is chosen by a ranked vote among varsity head coaches and media members, and the recipient will be announced at an awards banquet on Jan. 14.

Carpenter, who also was a standout safety, punter and kicker, led Leavitt to a second straight undefeated Class C championship. Leavitt beat Class A champion Thornton Academy, Class A runner-up Oxford Hills and Class B runner-up Lawrence in the regular season.

