RICHMOND, Va. – Phil “Fancy” Hudson, 78, passed away peacefully at VCU in Richmond, Va. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son.

He was an avid sports fan and loved nothing more than to watch his grandchildren compete in his later years but was playing right alongside of them on the court or field during his younger years. Phil also loved the horse races and going to the casino.

He worked as a corrections officer for the state of Maine for many years. After retiring from the State of Maine, he worked as a custodian at Big Moose Harley Davidson in Portland which he loved and thought of everyone there as his family.

He had a distinguished boxing career which began in 1967 with a record of 51 bouts, 35 wins, 15 losses and 1 draw. Phil’s championships included Maine featherweight and lightweight champion, New England feather weight and lightweight champion as well as North American featherweight champion.﻿

He leaves behind his former wife and mother of his three children, Jacki Gray of Palmetto, Fla.; his three children, Wendy and her husband Mark Bondeson of Richmond, Va., Buddy Hudson of Gray, Sarah and her husband Erik Latorre of West Boylston, Mass. He also leaves behind his eight grandchildren, Amanda, Cody, Jaymie, Elijah, Ashley, Tyler, Olivia and Vinny; four great-grandchildren, Madison, Fiona, Giana and Trent; along with many nieces and nephews. Phil also leaves behind his brother, Mike and his wife Rebecca of Winslow, and his sisters Sue Gendreau from Parrish, Fla. and Linda Hudson of Winterport.

He was predeceased by his father, Lloyd “Scotty” Hudson, his mother, Esther Larby; and two brothers, Scotchy and Wayne Hudson. He was also predeceased by his darling love, Lina Ramos.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the

Circle Center

Adult Day Services

4900 West Marshall St.

Richmond, VA 23230

or online at:

circlecenterva.org/ways-to-help/donate/

