NORTH BERWICK – Roxanne Inez Raven Marsh, 50, of North Berwick, passed away at Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.

Roxanne was born in Augusta on Oct. 1, 1973, the daughter of Merle Raven and Valerie (Stitham) Raven. She attended Augusta schools and the University of Maine before serving in the Air Force for 22 years. In 2020, after a distinguished career, she retired from the Air Force with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant and returned to Maine with her family.

She was predeceased by her parents Merle and Valerie Raven. She is survived by her husband, Wade Marsh; daughters Taina and Tanisha Marsh and son Wade Marsh, Jr., stepson Ellis Davis, stepdaughter Beatrice Allen; sister Michelle (Raven) DiPietrantonio and husband Peter, brother David Raven and wife Karen; and her many nieces and nephews.

Roxanne’s loved one describe her as a loving, caring, dedicated, intelligent leader who loved her family more than anything. Her hardworking attitude and continuous drive were heavily admired and inspired everyone who had the opportunity to meet her. Beyond her professional pursuits, Roxanne found immense joy in simple pleasures such as car rides with John Legend blasting on the radio, morning walks on the beach, cuddling with her cats, and of course, spending time with her beloved kids and family.

Her legacy of hard work, compassion and unwavering love will be carried on by her three adoring children who will remember her not only as a nurturing mother but as a source of inspiration. Roxanne’s passing will leave a void that can never be filled but her memory and all of her amazing qualities will live on in the hearts of her loved ones and of all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

