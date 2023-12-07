NORRIDGEWOCK — Police have identified the three suspects in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday in Norridgewock that led to an hourslong search.

Yavier Coralin, 37, of Waterbury, Connecticut; Alexandra L. Goards, 37, of Waterville; and Zayd Issah, 29, whose last known address was in Pennsylvania, have been charged with armed robbery, a Class A offense, according to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster.

Following their arrests, the three suspects were brought later Wednesday to the Somerset County Jail in Madison, according to Lancaster.

The suspects were not cooperative when asked to identify themselves to officials, Lancaster said Wednesday evening by telephone after Coralin, Goards and Issah were taken into custody. Police said they were not able to positively identify all three suspects until late Wednesday or early Thursday.

“They weren’t telling us their names,” Chief Deputy Mike Mitchell of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mitchell said he was not certain how investigators were ultimately able to identify the suspects, but said the identification might have involved certain technology, such as fingerprinting.

Coralin has extraditable warrants for alleged gun violations in Connecticut, Lancaster said.

In addition to the armed robbery charge, Issah faces an assault charge, a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and a charge of failing to provide correct name, address and date of birth, the jail’s online booking log showed Thursday afternoon.

Goards faces additional charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to jail records.

No records appeared in an online database search for Coralin, who has multiple aliases, according to Lancaster.

Police responded shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a robbery at a residence on Airport Road.

After assaulting the resident and taking an undisclosed amount of money, those who committed the robbery fled into the woods, according to Lancaster.

Goards was located about a half-hour later, but the search for Issah and Coralin took nearly five hours, according to Lancaster.

At about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the two men were found inside a farmhouse near the Waste Management Crossroads Landfill Facility off Airport Road, where they were arrested without incident, Lancaster said.

Along with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, several other law enforcement agencies were involved in the search, including a helicopter from the Maine Forest Service and the Maine State Police, officials said.

The search prompted shelter-in-place orders at area schools and businesses, according to Lancaster.

Members of law enforcement recommended all of the schools in Skowhegan-based Maine School Administrative District 54 be placed on lockout until the suspects were located, Superintendent Jon Moody said.

