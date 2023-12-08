SCARBOROUGH — Scarborough Land Trust (SLT) and Friends of Scarborough Marsh (FOSM) have merged to create a stronger, unified nonprofit conservation organization, according to an organization press release. The new organization operating under the Scarborough Land Trust name aims to continue SLT’s mission to preserve and protect land in the Town of Scarborough and to leverage its collective expertise and resources to expand efforts and community engagement around the Scarborough Marsh. At 3,100 acres, Scarborough Marsh is Maine’s largest contiguous salt marsh. It serves as a vital natural resource to the state and the town and is a crucial habitat for both plants and animals, including the Salt Marsh Sparrow, recently listed as endangered in the State of Maine.

With complementary missions, the two nonprofit organizations have focused on land protection and conservation in Scarborough for decades and have collaborated on a variety of projects including acquisition, education, restoration, policy, and outreach initiatives.

Originating in 1977, SLT has conserved over 1,600 acres of land across Scarborough where natural and agricultural resources, scenic vistas, public access, wildlife habitat, and historical significance offer unique value to the community — including lands along the Marsh. The organization’s mission includes stewardship and restoration of its properties and connecting people to these lands via education programs and volunteer opportunities.

Since 2000, FOSM has been dedicated to protection, restoration, education, and advocacy focused on the Scarborough Marsh. FOSM has supported and collaborated on at least six land protection projects associated with the Marsh, played a key role in at least 10 Marsh restoration projects, conducted its own scientific research on the Marsh and supported scientific projects by university partners.

As Maine’s largest and best-known salt marsh, Scarborough Marsh accounts for 15% of the state’s total tidal marsh area and serves as a critical resource for both the town and state. Tidal marshes are rare and highly productive ecosystems, providing essential breeding and feeding habitat for numerous plants and animals, and fulfilling important natural functions relating to erosion, water quality and capturing greenhouse gasses. They also reduce wave impacts and buffer storm surge. Salt marshes in Maine are economically significant because they act as nurseries for many species of fish and shellfish. Importantly, Scarborough Marsh also welcomes tens of thousands of people each year who participate in a wide variety of educational and recreational activities.

“Combining our expertise and resources to achieve greater conservation results and community engagement on behalf of the Marsh is a win for the area and all its inhabitants, human and otherwise,” said Steve Pinette, president, Friends of Scarborough Marsh. “The standing committee, advisory panel and giving fund that are being established and dedicated to Scarborough Marsh will ensure that FOSM’s mission will continue into the future, helping to reach our collective goals.”

“Scarborough Marsh faces unparalleled challenges from a variety of factors, and we believe it should be considered on equal footing with other large conservation priorities in Maine,” said Andrew Mackie, executive director, Scarborough Land Trust. “The Marsh is critically important to the mission of SLT and many of our existing priorities, such as restoration projects, conserving land around the upland edge of the Marsh, and protecting the rivers and streams that feed into it. All of these efforts require complex solutions with broad community support, so joining forces with FOSM helps create a strong, town-wide conservation organization with greater reach and resource.”

Within the Scarborough Land Trust, the Scarborough Marsh will have a dedicated focus and funding.

FOSM’s President, Steve Pinette, and Treasurer, Betsy Barrett, will join SLT’s Board of Directors and the majority of FOSM board directors will serve on the Scarborough Marsh Committee.

“Friends of Scarborough Marsh and Scarborough Land Trust have always worked closely together, so aligning our organizations into one entity allows us to leverage our respective strengths while advancing a shared vision together,” said Betts Armstrong, president, Scarborough Land Trust. “We look forward to continuing and building upon FOSM’s strong legacy over the last 23 years and advancing SLT’s 47 years of service to Scarborough.”

