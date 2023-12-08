The first snow has already arrived for many Mainers, and with it brings frigid temperatures. Heating is an issue many in this state struggle with, so I am sharing resources for those within our community who may be in need.

The first program I’d like to highlight is the Low-Income Assistance Program (LIAP). This necessary program helps Mainers struggling to pay their heating bills stay warm and safe. Earlier this year, my colleagues and I in the Legislature proudly voted to increase funding for LIAP from $15 million to $22.5 million. This increase expanded eligibility criteria and meant that an additional 46,000 Mainers could receive much-needed financial support this winter.

Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services is currently sending letters to 67,000 eligible Mainers letting them know financial assistance is available and providing instructions on how to access these benefits. If you receive this notification and would like to receive the assistance, just present the notice to your utility company to initiate automatic LIAP benefits. If you haven’t received a letter, but still need financial assistance, I encourage you to visit their website to check your eligibility. You can follow this link, https://appengine.egov.com/apps/me/mpuc-authorization, or simply type Maine Public Utilities Commission into your internet browser search bar. You can also call 207-287-3831 for help.

Additionally, the Governor’s Energy Office published its 2023 Winter Heating Guide in an effort to make sure all Mainers can get information about heating assistance and lower their energy bills. Within the guide, you can find tips and links to various assistance programs, as well as energy-saving strategies.

The guide contains a variety of topics including how to best help fight the cold and funding to potentially help weatherize your home. I encourage you to peruse the complete guide and frequently asked questions by following this link: https://www.maine.gov/energy/winter-heating-resources. I am a big fan of the do-it-yourself projects that are easy to complete and make your home warm and comfortable while saving on heating costs.

I would also like to highlight The Opportunity Alliance and its efforts to assist Mainers. The Opportunity Alliance programs have income eligibility requirements and also give priority to families with children under 24 months or with members who are older or have disabilities in certain programs.

Some of the programs include: the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), Electricity Lifeline Program, Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP), Central Heating Improvement Program (CHIP), as well as the Oil Tank Replacement Program.

If you would like further information on any of these resources, please call The Opportunity Alliance at 207-553-5900 or send an email to energyassistance@opportunityalliance.org.

Cities and towns may also offer heating support to residents. General assistance is available in each municipality in Maine and helps residents who do not have enough money to cover their basic living costs. Please call your city or town hall for information on how to apply.

The winter and holiday season can be a time for celebrating what we are grateful for and sharing that appreciation with our loved ones. In Augusta, we work to ensure that all Maine families have a sense of well-being in the winter and summer months alike.

Please share these resources with friends and family who might need support during these cold winter months. Keep your hearts open and warm during this cold season. We are our best selves when we are supporting and empowering our neighbors. As 2023 draws to a close, I wish everyone a happy winter holiday season and a bright New Year.

As your state senator, I’m here for you, your family, and our community. Don’t hesitate to reach out to me.

Anne Carney represents Maine Senate District 29, which consists of Cape Elizabeth, South Portland and part of Scarborough. She can be reached at 207-287-1515 or Anne.Carney@legislature.maine.gov.

