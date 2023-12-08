A Milford man drowned Friday morning after breaking through the ice on Quakish Lake in Indian Purchase Township.

Walter Demmons, 62, and a friend were drilling holes through the ice on Quakish Lake to test the thickness before fishing, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said in a statement. They heard the ice crack and they spread out in an attempt to not break through, but the ice broke and both men fell into the water about 75 yards from shore.

“The two were communicating with each other as they tried to get out of the water and back onto the ice, but Demmons suddenly said he was not going to make it, and his friend saw him submerge beneath the water’s surface and never come back up,” the department said. The friend was eventually able to get out of the water and call for help.

Game wardens, the Millinocket Fire Department, and the Brownville Fire Department responded to the scene.

The other man was transported to Millinocket Regional Hospital and was treated for hypothermia and later released.

Warden Bob Johansen and the Brownville Fire Department used an Ice Rescue Raft to retrieve Demmons’ body from the water.

Game wardens are urging anyone venturing out onto the ice to be careful and check ice conditions frequently.

“Early season ice conditions can be treacherous,” the department said.

