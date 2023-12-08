The city of Westbrook will host a public menorah lighting and Hanukkah celebration Sunday.

It’s the first such celebration in the city’s history and it comes after the city removed a Star of David from a city holiday display, triggering intense criticism of the mayor. Mayor Michael Foley said the menorah lighting has been in the works for years and wasn’t arranged in response to the controversy.

The city collaborated with Chabad of Maine to organize the event, which will take place at 5 p.m. and will include donuts, latkes, chocolate gelt and music.

Westbrook replaced a decoration depicting the Star of David, a historic symbol of the Jewish faith, with a lighted dreidel image following a complaint from a member of the local Arab American community. The complainant viewed the star as “the city taking a side in the (Israeli-Hamas) war, we’re supporting one country over another,” Foley told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in a story that ran in the Jerusalem Post Dec. 1.

Foley said he will not seek reelection because of the hostile reaction of people who he said were misinformed about his decision. “The attacks have resulted in me not sleeping at all this week and now I don’t even feel comfortable going to my own place of worship,” Foley wrote in an email to the American Journal.

Brunswick will host a similar celebration Monday. The menorah lighting is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. in front of the gazebo at Brunswick Town Hall.

Hanukkah is the annual celebration of the Jews’ defeat of Syrian Greeks who attempted to force the people of Israel to accept their culture and beliefs. This year’s celebrations have taken on special meaning as it comes amid the Israel-Hamas war and a rise in antisemitism.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: