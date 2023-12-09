NORRIDGEWOCK — A Norridgewock woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly stabbing a man during a domestic dispute.

Lindsay Richard, 40, was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly stabbing her former partner in the head at his home, Somerset County Chief Deputy Mike Mitchell said.

The altercation began when Richard went to her former partner’s residence, seeking to take custody of their 3-year-old daughter. Richard was out on bail at the time after having previously assaulted her partner, and was “prohibited from going to his residence or having any contact with him to begin with,” Mitchell said in an email.

Richard’s former partner refused to give the 3-year-old to her mother, which led to a heated verbal argument. Shortly after, Mitchell said, Richard grabbed a knife and stabbed her former partner in the head.

“Lindsay then picked up a serrated knife on the counter and struck (her former partner) in the head with it, causing a laceration type injury,” Mitchell said. “Lindsay also fled the scene, taking her daughter with her, and went to another residence in Norridgewock.”

Richard was located with her daughter shortly after, Mitchell said, at which point she was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release. Her former partner was hospitalized.

Richard was being held at the Somerset County Jail as of 11 a.m. Saturday with bail set at $1,000. Additional charges may be forthcoming, Mitchell said, after the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office reviews the case.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: